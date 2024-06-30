D.B. Root & Company LLC Decreases Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. RH makes up approximately 0.9% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in shares of RH by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,086.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman bought 34,200 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,941,545. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on RH from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RH from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.46.

RH Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of RH traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,155. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $406.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.16.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

