CyberConnect (CYBER) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.84 Million

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 30th. Over the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberConnect token can currently be bought for $4.80 or 0.00007783 BTC on major exchanges. CyberConnect has a total market cap of $111.68 million and $13.84 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

CyberConnect Token Profile

CyberConnect’s genesis date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,249,167 tokens. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber. The official website for CyberConnect is cyber.co. CyberConnect’s official message board is buildoncyber.medium.com.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 23,249,167 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 4.63329927 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $13,083,519.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

