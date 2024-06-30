CyberConnect 1-Day Volume Reaches $12.93 Million (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One CyberConnect token can now be bought for $4.68 or 0.00007688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberConnect has a total market cap of $108.91 million and $12.93 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CyberConnect has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberConnect Profile

CyberConnect launched on August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,249,167 tokens. The official message board for CyberConnect is buildoncyber.medium.com. The official website for CyberConnect is cyber.co. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 23,249,167 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 4.71274532 USD and is down -5.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $18,938,896.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

