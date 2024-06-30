CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Insider Purchases £24,985.60 in Stock

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) insider Deborah Kemp purchased 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($12.99) per share, for a total transaction of £24,985.60 ($31,695.55).

CVS Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON:CVSG opened at GBX 1,008 ($12.79) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,041.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,295.10. The company has a market cap of £722.43 million, a PE ratio of 2,057.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. CVS Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 902.41 ($11.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,225 ($28.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,370 ($30.06) target price on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

