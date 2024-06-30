Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

CFR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.69.

NYSE:CFR opened at $101.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.99. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $120.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $522.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

