CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 972.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $4.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $383.19. 8,480,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,199,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.01, a P/E/G ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.93. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $394.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $4,807,027.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,815,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,675 shares of company stock worth $95,985,272 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.62.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

