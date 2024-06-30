CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.62.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $383.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 723.01, a P/E/G ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.93. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $394.64.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $20,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,508 shares in the company, valued at $97,003,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $20,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,003,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,675 shares of company stock valued at $95,985,272. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

