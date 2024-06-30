CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $54.01 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $91.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.51.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. The business’s revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $378,327.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,327.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,589.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 64,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 24,303 shares during the last quarter. PBCay One RSC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $10,329,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after buying an additional 1,372,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,661,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

