Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Short Interest Up 21.1% in June

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 759,800 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 627,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Credit Saison Stock Performance

CSASF remained flat at C$19.89 on Friday. Credit Saison has a 1 year low of C$19.89 and a 1 year high of C$19.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$18.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.72.

About Credit Saison

Credit Saison Co, Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and information processing services; internet advertisement agency; marketing consulting; temporary staffing; and contracting services.

Featured Stories

