CRA Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC owned about 0.29% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NJUL. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of NJUL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.46. 182,277 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.13.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.