CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 890 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,320,940,000 after buying an additional 43,275,830 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,500,366,000 after purchasing an additional 283,802 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,273,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,415,778,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,107,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.68. 21,375,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,821,461. The company has a market cap of $151.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.90 and a 200 day moving average of $69.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Citigroup boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.41.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

