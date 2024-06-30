CRA Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $178,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.8% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 8,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BLK traded up $6.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $787.32. 769,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,991. The company has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.34. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $779.33 and its 200-day moving average is $792.90.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.42.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

