CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,237 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.7% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $547.23. 5,968,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,417,192. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $529.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.79. The company has a market cap of $472.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $553.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

