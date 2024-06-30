CRA Financial Services LLC Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.8% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,330,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,853,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,163,228 shares of company stock worth $1,428,540,870 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.91.

Mastercard stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $441.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,105,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,253. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The company has a market cap of $410.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $451.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

