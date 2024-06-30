CRA Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC owned 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNOV. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock remained flat at $36.30 on Friday. 90,571 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $736.89 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.33.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

