CRA Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 53,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 881,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,303. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0692 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

