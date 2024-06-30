CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 313 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.51. 2,822,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,469. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $270.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

