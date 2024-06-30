CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 126.9% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 9.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI traded down $3.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.93. 1,643,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,899. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $304.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.92. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.55.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

