CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 12,344 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,344 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $38.42. 6,685,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681,532. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.91. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $39.86. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

