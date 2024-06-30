Coston McIsaac & Partners Has $473,000 Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 79.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS:ESGV traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,856 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

