Coston McIsaac & Partners Buys 774 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 401.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.52. 8,202,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,538,364. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The company has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.48.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.