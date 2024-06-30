Coston McIsaac & Partners Boosts Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,148,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,533,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,583,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,171,000 after buying an additional 1,238,749 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,690,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,069,000 after buying an additional 37,237 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,616,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,401,000 after buying an additional 18,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 3,276,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,755,000 after buying an additional 125,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.20. 1,740,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 162.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,771.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

