Coston McIsaac & Partners Acquires 981 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.5% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 27,735 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 76,799 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 64,924 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,146 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $77.85. 13,207,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,825,160. The firm has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.