Coston McIsaac & Partners Acquires 4,560 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 512.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 272,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after acquiring an additional 61,944 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 505,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after buying an additional 46,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,463,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFCF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.54. 484,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,576. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average is $41.77. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $42.69.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

