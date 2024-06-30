Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.58 billion and $77.87 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.59 or 0.00010844 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00045588 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012831 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000697 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

