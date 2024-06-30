Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 232.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,378,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,940,919. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

