Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 3,089 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,622,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,732,000 after buying an additional 4,513,620 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $110,489,000. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,254,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,926,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,672,000.

SPTL stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.22. 4,521,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,167,801. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average is $27.60. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

