Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,784 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 6,853 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total value of $240,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $49,997,573.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,434,232.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total value of $240,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,997,573.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,182 shares of company stock worth $74,850,597. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Daiwa America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.29.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $339.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,172,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.06 and a 200-day moving average of $307.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.17 and a 52-week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

