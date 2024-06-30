Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,598 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.06. 14,343,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,322,786. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.17. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

