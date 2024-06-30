Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Makes New $100,000 Investment in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Barclays by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

Barclays Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BCS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. 9,966,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,955,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.42. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

