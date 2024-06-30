Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $316,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 94,502 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 147,073.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 116,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 116,188 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 113,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 56,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after purchasing an additional 70,774 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of PJUL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550,077 shares. The company has a market cap of $773.12 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.