Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $218,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 117.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 30.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 385.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 20.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 83,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,895,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.36.
Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.2 %
Northrop Grumman stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $435.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,240. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $496.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.62%.
About Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
