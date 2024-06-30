Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $218,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 117.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 30.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 385.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 20.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 83,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,895,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.2 %

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $435.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,240. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $496.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.62%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.