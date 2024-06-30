Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $77.66 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 792,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 7.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $77,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,471,000 after purchasing an additional 840,304 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,781,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,711. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $99.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average of $97.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

