Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,056 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Eaton by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Eaton by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.06.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $313.55. 2,557,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,211. The company has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.72. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $191.82 and a 12-month high of $345.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

