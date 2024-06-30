Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.41.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.68. 21,375,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,821,461. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.90 and its 200-day moving average is $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $151.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.