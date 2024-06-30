Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW) Short Interest Down 27.0% in June

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRONW traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,072. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.20.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. It intends to acquire businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

