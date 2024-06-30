Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW) Short Interest Down 27.0% in June

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TRONW traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,072. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.20.
Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.