Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Short Interest Update

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the May 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 110.0 days.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CNRFF remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and promotes low-income and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. It operates through Real Estate and Shopping Centers divisions. The company also builds, manages, and leases shopping centers, single centers, and mini-shopping centers.

