ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,162 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 75,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of COP traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,191,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,011,207. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $99.35 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

