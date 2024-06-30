ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $114.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.30 and its 200-day moving average is $117.58. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $99.35 and a 12-month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

