Compound (COMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $409.54 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. During the last week, Compound has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $409.54 million and approximately $26.56 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $48.99 or 0.00079226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00024090 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010705 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000075 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,359,407 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,359,399.09369589 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 47.96060907 USD and is down -4.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 502 active market(s) with $34,309,526.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.