Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Down 41.9% in June

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,200 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the May 31st total of 389,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Coloplast A/S Stock Performance

CLPBY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $959.05 million for the quarter. Coloplast A/S had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 36.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coloplast A/S will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coloplast A/S Cuts Dividend

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.0463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

