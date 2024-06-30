Citigroup Trims General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Target Price to $68.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.44.

GIS stock opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.75. General Mills has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $77.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $549,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in General Mills by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 735,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,462,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $916,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $463,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

