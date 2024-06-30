Citigroup Begins Coverage on Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.25.
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.
In other Allison Transmission news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 237.4% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.
