Citigroup Begins Coverage on Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.25.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALSN

Allison Transmission Price Performance

NYSE ALSN opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $83.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.75.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 237.4% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.