Chubb (NYSE:CB) Rating Lowered to Underperform at William Blair

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s FY2024 earnings at $20.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

NYSE CB opened at $255.08 on Friday. Chubb has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $275.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $103.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb will post 21.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $957,756,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Chubb by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,730 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,677,000 after buying an additional 685,677 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $165,932,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,126,000 after buying an additional 518,535 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

