Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Chubb were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,019 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 175,378.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 112,242 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,275.7% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.70.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $6.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,794,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $103.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.63. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

