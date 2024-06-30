Christopher Scott Budau Sells 55,000 Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Stock

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Scott Budau sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total value of C$30,250.00.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Touchstone Exploration stock opened at C$0.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.74. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.52 and a 12-month high of C$1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.02. The company has a market cap of C$128.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Touchstone Exploration had a negative net margin of 38.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of C$17.43 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.1189591 EPS for the current year.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.

