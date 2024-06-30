China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,059,600 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the May 31st total of 4,221,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Power International Development Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPWIF remained flat at C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.39. China Power International Development has a 1-year low of C$0.40 and a 1-year high of C$0.40.

About China Power International Development

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Thermal Power Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, Wind Power, Photovoltaic Power Electricity, and Energy Storage segments.

