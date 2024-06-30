Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the May 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
CGIFF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. 2,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,252. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.