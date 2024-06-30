Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the May 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

CGIFF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. 2,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,252. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates in two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC), and Electrochemicals (EC). The company provides sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, and inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, and sodium hydrosulphite; and sulphur, chloralkali products, and zinc oxide.

