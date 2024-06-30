C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $51.21

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.21 and traded as low as $47.83. C&F Financial shares last traded at $48.20, with a volume of 417,821 shares trading hands.

C&F Financial Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $161.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter.

C&F Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

In other C&F Financial news, Director Paul C. Robinson bought 1,000 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $39,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,333.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $97,815 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C&F Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 17,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

