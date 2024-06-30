CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.00.

A number of analysts have commented on CDW shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock opened at $223.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CDW has a 1 year low of $176.89 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.76.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CDW by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,638,000 after buying an additional 781,421 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,196,721,000 after acquiring an additional 714,393 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CDW by 225.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 881,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,491,000 after purchasing an additional 611,054 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CDW by 627.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,252,000 after purchasing an additional 539,745 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

